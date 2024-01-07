Mikel Arteta supports the cancellation of FA Cup replays

With the Champions League format changing next season, footballers will begin to play more games than usual. Due to this, replays like those in the FA Cup have become unnecessary, and Mikel Arteta agrees that they should be scrapped.

Arsenal has to cope with a high number of matches per season, and their players can become exhausted, with some sustaining unnecessary injuries. Managers have to navigate these tight schedules and keep their players ready for action consistently.

Arsenal will face Liverpool in the FA Cup this evening, and if there is no winner, there will be a replay. That is the last thing either club wants as they compete to win the league, and Arteta agrees that the replays probably have to be scrapped.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I think so.

“We will see what happens because with the new format of the Champions League, there will be more games (to play) so I don’t know how we are going to fit them in.

“The (mini) break will be minimal and we have plans for both scenarios. We want to win the game and we will try to win the game, but that (cancelling replays) has to be considered.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Replays mean more games, and sometimes, it is a struggle to fit some into our routine.

We must do our best to ensure we defeat Liverpool as we play at home, otherwise we might regret it.

