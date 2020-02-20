Mikel Arteta surprised by new signing Pablo Mari as he gets set to make his debut

Pablo Mari may have played his way into Mikel Arteta’s thinking for Arsenal’s next few games after he impressed the Arsenal manager in his attitude and application since he joined.

Mari joined the Gunners last month, but he last tasted competitive football when his Flamengo side took on Liverpool in the Club World Cup final.

He was, however, part of Arsenal’s squad that went to the Dubai winter camp and that will have helped him get used to his teammates and his new team’s style of play.

He also turned out for the club’s Under 23 in their last game against Chelsea and his performance seems to have impressed Arteta.

The Spaniard explained that he couldn’t be present for the Under 23 game, but he watched the match and Mari impressed him.

“Well, I watched the game but I could not be there for a personal reason.” He said per Arsenal.com.

“But, I was very glad that those two were there to support him.

“When he joined the club he hadn’t played for a long time and he had a little niggle as well when he joined us, but his attitude and commitment has been really, really good and highly surprising.

“He did really well the other day and hopefully we can start to use him soon.”

Arsenal is competing in three competitions this season and they will need every player in their team, Mari is expected to get his chance sooner rather than later. He may even feature tonight against Olympiacos.