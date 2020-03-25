Mikel Arteta targeting a move for Bournemouth’s soon-to-be free agent

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser as the winger reaches the end of his current deal.

Fraser was a transfer target for Arsenal in the summer as Unai Emery tried to recruit a winger.

However, the Gunners eventually settled for Nicolas Pepe and Fraser remained at the Vitality Stadium.

The winger has refused to sign a new deal at Bournemouth and his current deal expires at the end of this campaign.

Mirror Sports is claiming that Mikel Arteta is monitoring his contract situation with a bid to bring him to the Emirates for free.

The Spaniard is preparing for his first summer transfer window as an Arsenal manager and the Spaniard knows that he won’t have the funds that his fellow top-six managers will have so he is looking at bargain buys.

Fraser has struggled this season with just five goals or assists, but he has admitted that his poor form is due to his failed move to Arsenal in the summer.

He scored seven times and provided fourteen assists in the previous campaign and Mikel Arteta would be thinking that he can extract that kind of performance from him should he join the Gunners.