Mikel Arteta targeting former Man Utd star for his coaching staff

Mikel Arteta is actively seeking to enhance his backroom staff as his team progresses.

Having begun his coaching journey under the mentorship of Pep Guardiola, the former midfielder ascended to the top job at Arsenal.

Arteta understands the significance of learning from a top manager and is keen to provide opportunities for aspiring coaches to join his team at the Emirates.

Acknowledging that some of his current coaches may seek opportunities elsewhere, similar to his departure from Manchester City, Arteta has pledged not to impede anyone’s departure.

Instead, he is already exploring options to reinforce his backroom staff, with a report from the Daily Mail suggesting that one of his targets is former Manchester United defender Gabriel Heinze.

Heinze, a respected figure in the Premier League, also enjoyed a spell at Real Madrid, among other clubs.

Eager to embark on a managerial career, Heinze may take the chance to join Arteta’s coaching staff at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta is becoming one of the world’s best coaches and just needs to win some major trophies.

Heinze will be delighted to work with the Spaniard and can also add his expertise to the Arsenal team because he also played under some top managers.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…