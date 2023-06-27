Mikel Arteta reportedly tells Granit Xhaka he is not leaving Arsenal anytime soon

Well, I’m not going to say “I told you so” (well maybe i just did!) but according to an exclusive from the Greek publication England365, they have been told by sources close to Granit Xhaka that the Swiss captain is not going to be allowed to leave Arsenal until Arteta have got a suitable replacement, and that does not include the arrival of Declan Rice (if it ever happens).

The full report on England365, written by long-time Xhaka specialist Dimitris Manakos, states: Granit Xhaka’s transfer to Bayer Leverkusen may have seemed a foregone conclusion, but everything seems to have changed recently, with Mikel Arteta playing a pivotal role.

More specifically, according to exclusive information of England365, the Spanish coach made it clear to the Swiss that if the “gunners” do not soon buy a footballer in his place, then he will continue to be in North London.

In fact, it is possible that even if Declan Rice is acquired from Arsenal, Xhaka will not leave for Germany, as the Englishman is more linked with the position of Thomas Partey in the number “6” of the midfield.

So everything is open in the case of Granit Xhaka’s departure from Arsenal, with him being in Turkey on vacation and everyone waiting on their… earphones!

So, as i mentioned, i have always thought that the rumours about Xhaka going to Germany was just the usual speculation that happens every single summer, and the fact is that he never leaves!

So, as i finished that earlier article, i wrote this sensible paragraph…. So, for me to be explicit, the facts are that Xhaka is a highly respected team member and has also had his best season ever in this last campaign. Can ANYONE give me a reason why Arteta would even consider letting him go for a paltry 15 or 20 million.

And lastly, when Arsenal are the closest to being a very successful team since Xhaka arrived, and are back in the Champions League, WHY ON EARTH WOULD XHAKA WANT TO LEAVE!

So I say, once again, Xhaka will still be an important Arsenal player next season. Will anyone believe me this time, I wonder?

Are people still saying it’s a done deal?

