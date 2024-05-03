Mikel Arteta tells his Arsenal players not to get carried away and keep winning

We are very certainly into ‘squeaky bum time’ as Alex Ferguson would say, and although Arsenal are doing thir very best to win every game until the bitter end, most fans focus is at the moment is on waiting impatiently for Man City to somehow drop points in their last few games.

But all the Gunners can do right now is to carry on getting three points in every game themselves, and Mikel Arteta was asked if his players were confident of carrying the fight on against Bournemouth. The Arsenal boss said: “I think so, when you win it is always the case. Last year we didn’t – we went to West Ham and we needed a result and we missed a penalty, and then against Liverpool we conceded in the 91st minute and we are not capable [of winning the title].

“The margins are so small, so we don’t get carried away. We just understand that we have to be better, and we go again against Bournemouth, which is going to be really tough.”

There is no doubt that it will not be easy. The Cherries are comfortably in mid-table and can play freely, as shown by consecutive wins over Wolves and Brighton, but we can take comfort in the fact that we have won 7 of our last 8 meetings (and one draw) so should definitely have the psychological advantage.

Just carry on and don’t get carried away!

