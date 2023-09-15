Mikel Arteta tells midfielder he can leave in January

Mikel Arteta appears to be prepared to let Thomas Partey leave Arsenal as the Ghanaian midfielder enters the final year of his contract at the Emirates.

Arsenal had received interest in Partey’s signature during the summer transfer window but ultimately opted to retain him rather than allow him to depart.

Partey, a former Atletico Madrid player, has been a significant presence for the Gunners, but his constant injury concerns have been a recurring issue, and he is currently nursing another injury.

With Arsenal bolstering their midfield options, the club may now believe they can manage without him. As a result, Partey’s future at the Emirates has come into question, and it is reported that he has discussed his future with Arteta.

According to Football Transfers, both parties have reached an agreement that would allow Partey to leave Arsenal if an offer arrives during the upcoming January transfer window. Juventus has expressed interest in signing him, potentially as a replacement for Paul Pogba, and clubs from Saudi Arabia are also reportedly monitoring the situation.

Partey’s future at Arsenal appears to be uncertain, and it remains to be seen where he will be playing in the near future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey has had a good time on our books, but he will likely not get a new deal when the current one expires, so we should consider his departure from the Emirates now.

If he leaves soon, we can make a good fee from the deal and reinvest in the squad.

