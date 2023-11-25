Mikel Arteta – From being the rookie to managing his 200th game for Arsenal today

Mikel Arteta to manage his 200th game against Brentford

Mikel Arteta will manage his 200th game for Arsenal this weekend against Brentford, joining the mighty Arsenal in 2019 and has since been an incredible addition to the club., almost walking away last season winning the league. He’s built a team up over the past 3 years to suit his system and the Arsenal way of play. Once an Arsenal star player, now turned an Arsenal managing legend.

Since joining the club Arteta has managed to build a team that is worthy of the record books, it has taken a few years to get settled properly but with the support of the owners and the staff at the club, Arteta looks like he was born to manage Arsenal and has taken a lot of pride in doing so. Although he is sometimes very passionate and somewhat emotional, it fits into the foundations of what Arsenal was built on.

Taking Arsenal to the FA Cup final in 2020 after beating his former side Manchester City in the semi-final, later going on to win the trophy in a 2-1 win over Chelsea, winning his first bit of silverware as manager of the club and becoming the first manager to win a trophy in his first season since George Graham in 1987. Later that year he went on to win his second trophy in the Community Sheild against Liverpool where they beat them 5-4 on penalties.

Arteta then led Arsenal to the semi finals of The Europa League in 2021 but ended up getting knocked out after a 2-1 loss on aggregate to Villarreal and had a hard season to follow, finishing 8th in the league and missing out on any European competitions for the 2022 season. Arsenal fans wanted him out and were calling for his head, but the club backed him and stuck with his plan, and you won’t find many Arsenal fans that would regret that decision.

Last season he led us almost to victory, looking the dominant team throughout the whole year and the system he had been trying to implement for year’s seemed to have finally clicked and were only just overtaken by Manchester City to win the title.

When asked in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Brentford game how he felt about managing his 200th game for Arsenal he said this “I’m really proud to reach that number. At a big club, it’s always difficult, you have to win a lot of games. Hopefully a lot more positive things will come”. And when asked if we could see another 200 games from him in charge, he said this “Or 300, or whatever. The most important one in our job is tomorrow – that’s the only thing that matters”.

Arsenal fans will be hoping we get to see him in charge for many years to come, he seems to really fit the standards the club should be setting and has been able to put us back on the map and a threat to everyone we face.

What’s your thoughts on Arteta’s time at Arsenal so far Gooners?

Daisy Mae

