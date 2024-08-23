Mikel Arteta thinks Arsenal’s away form could inspire a result against Aston Villa

Arsenal remains unbeaten away from home in the Premier League in 2024, but this weekend’s match marks their first away fixture of the new season.

Mikel Arteta’s side travels to Villa Park, where they lost last season. However, they currently hold the best away record in the Premier League over the past two seasons.

The Gunners have kept 21 clean sheets in away games during that period and are among the top contenders for the league title this campaign.

A key to their success last season was their ability to dominate on the road, and Villa Park will be their first away challenge this term.

In 2024, few home teams have been able to handle Arsenal, who remain unbeaten at Anfield and the Etihad since the turn of the year.

This impressive away form boosts their confidence, and Mikel Arteta believes they can leverage it to secure a positive result in Birmingham this weekend.

He said to the Arsenal Media:

“[It proves] that we’ve done it, that’s the confidence. Now we have to show it again.

“Tomorrow we go there with that belief and being very clear in what we want to do and what we have to do to earn the right to win the game, and we will certainly try to do that tomorrow.”

It will be a tough game for us, but we have played on tougher grounds and have not lost.

