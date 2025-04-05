Mikel Arteta thinks it is time for teams to have bigger squads

With Gabriel Magalhães now ruled out through injury until the end of the season, Arsenal’s squad depth has been further tested at a crucial stage of the campaign. The Brazilian defender’s absence adds to the growing list of sidelined players, leaving Mikel Arteta with fewer options as the Gunners continue their push across multiple competitions.

Arsenal have been plagued by injury problems throughout the season. Key figures such as Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are also expected to miss the remainder of the campaign, compounding the challenges Arteta faces in maintaining consistency and balance within his squad.

The Gunners must now adapt without several of their top performers—a predicament not unique to them. Several Premier League clubs have been similarly affected by injuries, particularly during this intense part of the season. With the increasing demands placed on modern footballers—more matches, additional competitions, heightened travel schedules, and greater physical intensity—the risk of injury has never been higher.

Currently, there are regulations in place limiting the number of players clubs may register for the league. However, given the frequency and severity of injuries across the division, there is a growing argument for a review of these restrictions.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has voiced his opinion on the matter, advocating for expanded squad allowances to better cope with the physical demands placed on players. As quoted by the Daily Mail, he stated:

“Logically, if we demand the players to play more games in more competitions with more travel and more intensity, the only solution to deal with it is more players. I don’t see any other solution.”

Arteta’s comments reflect a wider concern within the game about player welfare and squad sustainability. With the football calendar becoming increasingly congested, clubs may soon require more flexibility in how they build and rotate their squads.

Injuries have become a defining factor for many teams this season, and unless structural changes are made—such as increasing squad registration limits—managers will continue to face the difficult task of competing at the highest level with depleted resources. For Arsenal, the immediate focus remains on navigating their injury crisis with resilience and adaptability.