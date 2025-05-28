Mikel Arteta thinks Nottingham Forest star is the perfect partner for Declan Rice

Arsenal has been credited with interest in Morgan Gibbs-White and could move to sign the Nottingham Forest star.

Gibbs-White has been in excellent form at Forest since joining the club, and it appears only a matter of time before he makes a move to a bigger team. The midfielder played a vital role as Forest secured a return to European football for the first time in twenty years.

Arsenal’s Ambition and Tactical Plans

Following Kevin de Bruyne’s departure from Manchester City, Gibbs-White has been linked with a possible transfer to the Premier League champions. However, according to Football Insider, Arsenal are also seriously pursuing the midfielder.

The Gunners regard him as one of the best available players in his position on the market. The report highlights that Mikel Arteta believes Gibbs-White would be the perfect midfield partner for Declan Rice. Rice has impressed since his record-breaking move to the Emirates, and Arteta sees a combination of the two as key to strengthening Arsenal’s midfield options.

The Arsenal manager is likely to advocate strongly for the club to sign Gibbs-White, providing compelling reasons for the transfer to go ahead.

The Challenge Ahead

Gibbs-White would be an excellent addition to the squad, offering quality and versatility in midfield. Arsenal anticipate that they would secure good value for money if the signing is completed ahead of next season. However, Nottingham Forest is expected to make the process difficult, as they will want to retain their star player or achieve a favourable fee.

The potential arrival of Gibbs-White aligns with Arsenal’s ambitions to compete at the highest level both domestically and in Europe. It remains to be seen how negotiations will unfold, but the midfielder’s quality ensures he will be a coveted target in the upcoming transfer window.

