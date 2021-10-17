Mikel Arteta tips the next Arsene Wenger graduate to become a coach

Mikel Arteta has tipped Jack Wilshere to become a coach as he talks about the influence that Arsene Wenger had on his Arsenal players.

The Arsenal manager will take on another former Gunner when his side take on Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace tomorrow evening.

Ahead of the big clash however, the Spaniard has moved to praise Wenger who he claims ‘started the fire’ for a number of his former players to become coaches, with at least 23* of those who played under his guise having moved into some form of coaching, with many taking on a manager’s role already.

While a lot of the focus tomorrow will be on the two former Arsenal captains in the dugout, Arteta has moved to tip Jack Wilshere to move into coaching, with the former academy graduate currently helping out behind the scenes at London Colney.

“He is very interested at the moment, he’s trying to learn,” the Spaniard said on Wilshere(via the Standard). “It will be his decision what he wants to do.

“For sure he could be [a coach]. It will just be down to him. I think he has everything that is needed to be the right coach.”

Could you see Wilshere taking on a managerial role one day, possibly even at Arsenal?

Patrick

*All of Freddie Ljungberg, Mikel Arteta, Petr Cech, Thierry Henry, Per Mertesacker, Tony Adams, Paul Merson, Remi Garde, Martin Keown, David Platt, Steve Bould, Dennis Bergkamp, Stefen Malz, Patrick Vieira, Steve Morrow, Paul Shaw, Scott Marshall, Nicolas Anelka, Oleg Luzhny, Silvinho, Lee Conville, Igors Stepanovs and Giovanni Van Bronckhorst have done some coaching or managing since working under Arsene Wenger, and there could also be some that have been forgotten.