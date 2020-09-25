Mikel Arteta tips young Arsenal star for England call-up

Mikel Arteta has tipped in-form Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah to earn an England callup.

Nketiah became a part of the Arsenal first-team set up in January after his loan spell at Leeds United was cut short.

He was expected to leave the Emirates for another loan spell, but he impressed Arteta in training and the Spaniard decided to keep him as a part of his first team.

The Englishman has repaid the faith with some fine performances. Scoring in consecutive games against West Ham and Leicester City ahead of Arsenal’s league game against Liverpool next week.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Spanish manager said that the striker, who has scored 12 goals in 10 under21 England matches will get his chance to play for the senior England national team if he keeps impressing like he is doing at the moment.

He is confident of that happening because of how Gareth Southgate’s team of coaches have trusted youngsters with chances.

Arteta said via Mail Online: ‘Obviously if he keeps performing in the way he has been with us in the last few months he will have a really good chance.

‘I think culturally, England and the actual manager are really brave with young kids.

‘It’s up to them, they have to be consistent and keep doing what they’re doing at club level and then that opportunity will come in a natural way.’