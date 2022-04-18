Mikel Arteta to support his youngsters ahead of Chelsea clash “The task is big”

The young Arsenal squad are probably at their lowest ebb right now after suffering three defeats in a row, which was made even worse by the fact that they totally dominated the game against Southampton but still came out on the losing side.

The Gunners are now hanging onto a place in the Top Six by a thin thread, and now face a daunting trip to Stamford Bridge to try and get their season back on track.

Luckily our biggest rivals Tottenham also dropped points this weekend, so if we could somehow take all three points off Chelsea we could be on equal points with the Spurs with six games left to play.

Mikel Arteta now has to try and bring back belief and confidence to his youngsters ahead of our visit to the European and World Club Champions. “We are in the same position as we were with one less game,” Arteta told the Standard. “We have to play on Wednesday and we have to lift them up.

“The task is big but the opportunity as well is so precious that we all want to do it. [I will] give all the support in the world to them because they need it. They are 19, 20, 21 years old most of them and that is what they need.

“We are who we are, but at the end you have to win the matches and, if you want to be there, that has to be defined in the boxes.”

Personally, having seen Chelsea destroy Southampton 6-0, and give Real Madrid a lesson in Spain, and then brush Palace aside in their last three games, it will be a miracle if Arsenal could get anything from this game even if they were at their very best.

But this is football, and we all know anything can happen in any game, so I’m not going to give up completely just yet!