Mikel Arteta told he now has a player “so tough to leave on the bench”

Martin Zubimendi was not expected to start against West Ham, but by full time it was clear Arsenal’s 2-0 win over the Hammers had his fingerprints all over it.

Game changer in midfield

Replacing the injured Martin Odegaard after 30 minutes, Zubimendi stepped in and immediately took control. He was involved in both goals. His clever forward pass found Eberechi Eze, whose shot ricocheted off the keeper and fell kindly for Declan Rice to fire home Arsenal’s opener.

It was Zubimendi again who threaded a brilliant ball through to Jurrien Timber, leading to the penalty that Bukayo Saka coolly converted.

Zubimendi did not just slot in, he changed the game.

He delivered a performance of real substance.

Calm amid chaos, he offered technical security and elite game intelligence. He injected total control into Arsenal’s play, making the game look simple because he understands it better than most. A conductor in midfield, a macalin, a special player. A musician, but on the pitch.

Media reaction to Zubimendi’s display

Here is how the media responded to his performance.

The Sun wrote:

“It is often quite tough being thrown on in the first half of a Prem match, but try telling Zubimendi that. He ran the game from the moment he came on for the injured Odegaard.

“Everything good goes through him, which is why it is so tough leaving him on the bench.”

Football London echoed the praise:

“Came on to replace the injured Martin Odegaard. Great pass through to Eze, which led to the opening goal, and ran the game with what felt like a greater level of balance after the reshuffle.”

Performances like the one Zubimendi delivered on Saturday evening leave only one word to describe his €65 million summer move: masterstroke.

