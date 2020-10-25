Mikel Arteta understands the recent Aubameyang criticism

Mikel Arteta has revealed that it is understandable that pressure had started to mount on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the Gabon striker didn’t score a goal in a couple of games.

Aubameyang has been arguably Arsenal’s most important player since he signed and it is for that reason that the club did all they could to get him on a new deal.

The striker almost single-handedly helped the Gunners win the FA Cup and Community Shield earlier in the year.

His former deal was to expire at the end of this season, but the club managed to get him on a new contract.

As soon as he signed on the dotted lines, his goals dried up temporarily and it was a worrying few games for Arsenal fans.

Some fans had started to fear that the Mesut Ozil situation was repeating itself, however, the striker scored his first goal after the new deal against Rapid Wien on Thursday and Arteta has revealed that the criticism is normal because he is expected to score all the time.

Manager Arteta said as quoted by the Mail Online: ‘No [I’m not surprised by the criticism] because expectations for him are that he has to score a goal every game so this comes with the nature of the big player that he is, what he has done in the past.