Mikel Arteta urged to find a partner for this impressive defender

Mikel Arteta has been urged to find a long-term partner for Rob Holding after the defender impressed in Arsenal’s match against Southampton.

The Englishman, whom Arsenal signed from Bolton some years back, has been plagued by injuries for some time now. However, when he has been fit he has proven to be arguably one of the club’s best defenders.

In his latest game against the Saints he was very much in-form for the Gunners at the back and his fine showing ensured that Arsenal left Saint Mary’s with a clean sheet.

His performance also caught the attention of Jamie Redknapp, who has now urged Mikel Arteta to look for a long-term partner for the 24-year-old.

He claimed that Arsenal has struggled to get a decent defensive partnership, but Arteta should try to get a permanent partner for Holding and that could solve Arsenal’s problems at the back.

Redknapp said as quoted in the Express: “A regular partner might help as well. It’s not easy because he’s [Arteta’s] not sure about the other centre-backs, that’s pretty obvious.

“He mixes and matches. You need partnerships. Sol played with a partner alongside him and that’s how you get better as a team when you’ve got someone on your left-hand side you know you’re going to be playing week-in, week-out with.

“Especially at centre-back, that’s where it’s most vital to get used to somebody, when they’re going to make a mistake, reading situations.

“That’s what Sol did, that’s why he played at the top.”

Arteta has also been impressed by the impact of Pablo Mari, but the Spaniard is injured right now.