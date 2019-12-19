Mikel Arteta urged to sell five Arsenal players and sign Manchester City star.
Arsenal is on the verge of making Mikel Arteta their next manager and he is set to inherit a club that has been badly managed for some time now.
While Arsenal has some of the best players in the league, they have been underperforming and Tony Cascarino believes Arteta has to sanction the sale of certain players to succeed.
The former Chelsea striker insists that even though some of these players seem to be very important at the club right now, Arteta needs to get rid of them and bring in new players for him to enjoy success in North London.
“The biggest challenge he will face is dealing with the senior players,” Cascarino told The Times as cited by The Mirror.
“I remember when Ron Atkinson came into Aston Villa, he said to me immediately: ‘I have agreed a fee with Celtic for you.’
“That is how Arteta should approach it, starting with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz, Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi.”
Aubameyang has been Arsenal’s top scorer since he came to England while Lacazette seems to always turn up when the Gunners play at home.
Luiz, Ozil and Mustafi have all been underwhelming and the club seems to be keen to sell off the latter two.
Cascarino also advises Arteta to get in some winning experience by signing Manchester City’s Fernandinho who will be out of contract by the end of this season.
“With Fernandinho’s contract due to expire at the end of the season, Arteta could bring him in from City to demonstrate to Arsenal ’s players what it takes to be a success,” he continued.
“I don’t even think he needs to give them a reason, he just needs to say, ‘If I find a buyer, you’re gone.’
Ozil, Xhaka, Sokratis and Mustafi are simply past their sell-by dates. Aubameyang and Lacazette can leave too if they don’t like to play for Arsenal anymore
Fernandinho is too old and we still have Chambers/ Luiz to play as CDM, so no need for the new one. Besides, we don’t need a CDM if we still play with 4-2-3-1
still have chambers and luiz to play CDM????????????? Do me a favor that kind of thinking is what has arsenal in this situation.
I think the title should actually read ‘swingeing cuts’ not swinging cuts
Corrected, thanks
Good word, never heard it before. I thought GJ made a mistake between the latter and the former, but I then googled it, it’s a good word.
Just a bit of pedantry, but I think you mean “swingeing”, not “swinging”.
Corrected, thanks
just come to North America admin, we are more slack with “e”s!
and I know swingeing is severe, just trying to be a happy person for awhile to welcome the new manager 🙂
If you are in California then I may just take you up on your offer
The first thing i would say in the first meeting is ” if you are not happy to see me stood here get up and walk out that door now, i only want 100% committed player. Any player that walks can go in January if they can get themselves a club, if not in the reserves” Lets hope the reserves dont get too much of a boost.
First off,i beleive Arteta is coming in as a coach,not a Manager.So he wont have the liberty to make some of those drastic decisions.Secondary,someone is seriously saying Auba should be sold?We dont even know how the new coach wants to play and who can fit in his system but we know with Auba the goals will keep coming
Aubameyang doesn’t want to commit. We have no choice but to cut him loose now while we still can get a fee for him.
Cascarino has no love for Arsenal and is a genuine idiot. Don’t bother listening to his deluded comments….he is a sad ******.
Fernandino! I would gladly give him a personal piggy back all the way to our place. A real winner to teach the idle coasters how to fight. That would be a great start!
Come on!
Nobody gives a shit about Tony Cascarino. He makes bold claims to be on the radar, but he is not a factor in the world of football.
The same applies to the Fernandinho signing. He played 1575 minutes to date this season. He is still valued, and could be finishing his career as a club legend. He doesn’t need a final year in a rival team.
The way Fernandinho skipped past Auba and Pepe for their first goal was amazing! Get him in!
The biggest sign that the kroenkes are ready to F us over… Announce Arteta the day before we face his other former club. Everton love no more than to bite us in the arse with Walcott and iwobi