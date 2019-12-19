Mikel Arteta urged to sell five Arsenal players and sign Manchester City star.

Arsenal is on the verge of making Mikel Arteta their next manager and he is set to inherit a club that has been badly managed for some time now.

While Arsenal has some of the best players in the league, they have been underperforming and Tony Cascarino believes Arteta has to sanction the sale of certain players to succeed.

The former Chelsea striker insists that even though some of these players seem to be very important at the club right now, Arteta needs to get rid of them and bring in new players for him to enjoy success in North London.

“The biggest challenge he will face is dealing with the senior players,” Cascarino told The Times as cited by The Mirror.

“I remember when Ron Atkinson came into Aston Villa, he said to me immediately: ‘I have agreed a fee with Celtic for you.’

“That is how Arteta should approach it, starting with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz, Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi.”

Aubameyang has been Arsenal’s top scorer since he came to England while Lacazette seems to always turn up when the Gunners play at home.

Luiz, Ozil and Mustafi have all been underwhelming and the club seems to be keen to sell off the latter two.

Cascarino also advises Arteta to get in some winning experience by signing Manchester City’s Fernandinho who will be out of contract by the end of this season.

“With Fernandinho’s contract due to expire at the end of the season, Arteta could bring him in from City to demonstrate to Arsenal ’s players what it takes to be a success,” he continued.

“I don’t even think he needs to give them a reason, he just needs to say, ‘If I find a buyer, you’re gone.’