Mikel Arteta urged to play Aubameyang in the centre

Mikel Arteta has been urged to field Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a central striker at Arsenal as the Gabonese forward continues to struggle for form at the Emirates.

Aubameyang remains one of the best strikers in the world and he has been among the top scorers in the Premier League in every campaign that he has played for the Gunners.

However, his goals have dried up and Mail Sports’ Jonathan Spencer believes that the time has come for the striker to be played in a more central role at the club.

The Gabonese attacker has been played on the left side of the Arsenal attack in recent months and he has had to cut in or make the run in to score.

The central striker role has been shared by Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, but as Aubameyang suffers his longest barren run at the club in the league, Spencer reckons that it is time for him to be brought back into a more central attacking role.

He writes: “Arteta continues to put his faith in Lacazette centrally while using Aubameyang on the flank – playing down the right on Sunday. But it’s proving hugely ineffective – Aubameyang is Arsenal’s only true world class player at present and needs to be prioritised centrally.

“Lacazette’s continued inclusion is surprising many fans. His form has declined massively and he looks short in confidence in all departments – he missed a sitter in the opening period on Sunday as Kieran Tierney whipped a fierce ball into the six-yard box. ”