Mikel Arteta urged to sign Premier League defender this month

Arsenal should make a move for Brighton defender Lewis Dunk claims Sky Sports pundit.

Arsenal’s problem at the back is pretty obvious for every football fan to see. The Gunners have been struggling to keep teams at bay for much of the campaign. Even the arrival of David Luiz hasn’t helped with the Brazilian guilty of some really bad mistakes.

Mikel Arteta has also admitted that their defence is an area that they are looking to strengthen this month, but he also claimed that they are not looking to spend too much money this month.

Former Tottenham defender, Jamie O’Hara has been impressed by the work that the former Manchester City assistant manager has done so far but insists that Arsenal has to fix their long-standing defensive problems as soon as this transfer window.

“Well they need a centre-half, it’s pretty obvious isn’t it?” O’Hara said on Sky Sports News, per the Express.

“We’ve been going on about it for God knows how long.

“What I love about Arteta, what he’s instilled in them, he’s brought that edge back, he’s brought that fight, that desire to keep going.

“Going down to 10 men probably a couple of months ago Arsenal would have folded and gone under and got beat three and four.

“So what they’ve shown is their resilience is back and they’re fighting for the manager and they’re fighting for the club.

“I just think they’re going to leak goals and it’s something we’ve been saying for ages.”

He went on to suggest that Arsenal should do all they can to sign Brighton’s Lewis Dunk and reckons the defender would become world-class under Arteta.

“I don’t know why Lewis Dunk, someone like that, is not being talked about to go to a big club.

“Players like that are big players in the Premier League, they’ve done it, they’ve got the experience.

“Just because they’re at Brighton it doesn’t mean they can’t be a world class player at a team like Arsenal.

“Arsenal need a centre-half, they need someone to come in and help the club over.

“If they want to keep progressing and that top four’s still available, it’s not gone, it’s not out of reach.

“So if they really have a go and think ‘Let’s spend the money now’, they can get in that Champions League spot and come the end of the season go ‘You know what, what a buy that was.

“We might have spent a little bit too much for him but it mattered because we got over the line and we got the Champions League that we need’.”

Even though O’Hara is a former Spurs player he does make sense. Dunk would be a great addition and I agree he would probably improve significantly under Arteta. However, with the impending arrival of Pablo Mari and the premium cost of signing Dunk, it is highly likely that any chance of signing the 24-year-old would have to wait until the summer.