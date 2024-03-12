Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to do what they can to beat FC Porto

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal to seize the unique opportunity they currently have and reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time in over a decade.

The Gunners are trailing FC Porto 1-0 from the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 game, facing the challenge of overcoming an opponent with more experience in the competition.

While Arsenal has been in fantastic form in the league, their performances in cup competitions haven’t been up to par.

With the support of their fans, they believe they can overcome Porto, and Arteta has encouraged his team to capitalise on the chance they have to advance in Europe.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“It’s a beautiful opportunity to live one of those nights. It’s been 14 years so everything that we put in there is going to be worth it.

“We have to make a lot of right decisions and then be brave. You cannot wait in these situations. You have to go and make things happen. That’s the approach.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have to defeat Porto this evening at home. We had a good game in Portugal but did not create much and were unlucky with the goal.

We expect the players to have learnt from that experience and do better in the reverse fixture.

Arsenal must simply go all out for goals tonight Check out our Arsenal v Porto Preview – Arsenal need to set up the team to score goals!

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…