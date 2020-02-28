Mikel Arteta urges his Arsenal side to forget about Europa League exit and fight on

Mikel Arteta issues a rallying call after disappointing Europa League exit.

Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal players to get over their defeat in the Europa League after they were dumped from the competition by Olympiacos.

The Gunners were eliminated from the competition despite taking a first-leg lead to the return leg at the Emirates.

Arsenal’s loss would have devastated a dressing room that has been full of confidence over the past few weeks.

However, Mikel Arteta has urged his players to forget about the setback and continue their fight towards a European finish this season.

The former Manchester City assistant manager said, per AFP: “The most important thing now is that the dressing room has to be strong and we have to keep going and react.

“First of all, I have to convince them about what happened in the game and why they are not through in the tie.

“If they continue to do that, there will be rewards like we have done in the last 10 games that we played.”

Arteta is right, they do have to be strong now but the thing is, they have had to be strong so many times over the last couple of years and time and again have come up short.

The Gunners are currently ninth on the league table, seven points separate them from the top four, but they will have to put on a strong run of wins to stand a chance of breaking into the top four.