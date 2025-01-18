Mikel Arteta urges his team to enjoy chasing Liverpool in the title race

Mikel Arteta has called on his Arsenal players to embrace the challenge of chasing Liverpool in the Premier League title race as the Gunners aim to dethrone the current league leaders.

Liverpool has established itself as the top club in England this season, with their impressive performances putting them in a strong position to secure the title before Arsenal. Having finished as runners-up in the past two campaigns, Arsenal fans are hopeful that this could be the season their team finally takes the crown, particularly if Manchester City continues to falter as they have done in this campaign.

However, Arsenal’s title challenge has been hindered by inconsistency, with the team dropping points in matches where they were expected to secure victories. These setbacks have slowed their progress, but a strong run of form in the second half of the season could put them in a position to overtake Liverpool.

Ahead of their next game, Arteta encouraged his players to relish the opportunity to compete at the highest level. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said: “If you want to be fighting for the top trophies with the top teams for 11 months like we’ve been doing the last two-and-a-half years now, you have to enjoy these kind of moments, circumstances or challenges and the pressure that comes with it. That’s the beauty of it. We are playing to win and that’s exactly where we want to be.”

Arteta’s words reflect the mentality he has instilled in his team since taking over as manager. His belief that Arsenal can thrive under pressure will be crucial as they navigate the intense demands of the title race.

Liverpool has been a formidable force this season, but Arsenal must remain confident in their ability to win the league. With the right attitude and consistent performances, the Gunners can keep the race alive and potentially achieve their goal of becoming champions.