Mikel Arteta very pleased that VAR finally worked for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta talks up his love for VAR after Arsenal’s win over West Ham.

After seeing his team rescued by a VAR decision, Mikel Arteta has come out and declared his love for the technology.

Arsenal scored the only goal of the game in the second half after substitute Alexandre Lacazette scored from a Mesut Ozil knockdown.

The German was adjudged to have been offside when he made the assist and the referee blew for offside.

However, after a review by VAR, the goal was given to the delight of Arsenal fans around the world as well as their manager, Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard who is hoping to lead his team to qualification for the Champions League at the end of this season couldn’t help but express his delight at the decision going the way of his team and he added that he loved the technology for making that intervention.

He told talkSPORT’s Ian Abrahams: “It was very long. When the goal was disallowed my staff came from the bench and said it was a goal.

“I am very pleased. Finally, it works, VAR works for us…I love VAR!”

It was about time that VAR worked properly, too often Arsenal have been on the wrong end of some atrocious decisions by the officials operating VAR but they did get it right yesterday, so maybe they are finally starting to operate the technology correctly. One can only hope so.

Arsenal’s next game will be against Arteta’s former side Manchester City and he will be looking to earn a shock win that would see his team move above bitter rivals Tottenham.