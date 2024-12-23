Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to spend €75 million on Barcelona star

The Gunners have been actively monitoring the transfer market for opportunities, and Koundé has emerged as a potential target. Arsenal has been tracking the French defender for some time, and their interest remains strong, making a potential offer for the player highly likely. According to a report from Fichajes, Koundé is currently valued at €75 million. Despite the considerable price tag, Arteta is reportedly undeterred and still wants to add the defender to his squad, seeing him as a key player who could help strengthen the team moving forward.

Koundé is regarded as one of the finest defenders in Europe, with his skills and experience making him a highly sought-after player. His potential addition to Arsenal would undoubtedly improve their defensive options, but the question remains whether spending €75 million on a centre-back is the most effective use of funds at this time. Arsenal already has a solid defensive unit, and investing such a large sum in a defender could be considered unnecessary when other areas of the team may require more urgent attention.

One such area is the striking department, where Arsenal has struggled to find a consistent goal-scorer in recent seasons. Many fans and analysts believe that the club would be better served by using that €75 million to sign a striker capable of scoring 20 Premier League goals per season, providing the team with the clinical finishing it needs to challenge for major titles. While Koundé is a top-quality defender, it could be argued that strengthening the attack should be Arteta’s priority if Arsenal is to compete at the highest level.