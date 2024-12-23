Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to spend €75 million on Barcelona star

Mikel Arteta is keen to work with Barcelona’s Jules Koundé as part of his long-term plan to continue improving his Arsenal team. Since Arteta took charge of the Gunners, he has been given significant financial backing to strengthen his squad, allowing him to make several high-profile signings. The club has been undergoing a transformation and is not afraid to invest substantial amounts of money in players who can help them achieve success. Arteta is determined to end Arsenal’s trophy drought and understands that achieving this goal will require him to sign some of the best players available in the market.
The Gunners have been actively monitoring the transfer market for opportunities, and Koundé has emerged as a potential target. Arsenal has been tracking the French defender for some time, and their interest remains strong, making a potential offer for the player highly likely. According to a report from Fichajes, Koundé is currently valued at €75 million. Despite the considerable price tag, Arteta is reportedly undeterred and still wants to add the defender to his squad, seeing him as a key player who could help strengthen the team moving forward.
Koundé is regarded as one of the finest defenders in Europe, with his skills and experience making him a highly sought-after player. His potential addition to Arsenal would undoubtedly improve their defensive options, but the question remains whether spending €75 million on a centre-back is the most effective use of funds at this time. Arsenal already has a solid defensive unit, and investing such a large sum in a defender could be considered unnecessary when other areas of the team may require more urgent attention.
One such area is the striking department, where Arsenal has struggled to find a consistent goal-scorer in recent seasons. Many fans and analysts believe that the club would be better served by using that €75 million to sign a striker capable of scoring 20 Premier League goals per season, providing the team with the clinical finishing it needs to challenge for major titles. While Koundé is a top-quality defender, it could be argued that strengthening the attack should be Arteta’s priority if Arsenal is to compete at the highest level.
Kounde is indeed a very fine defender who mainly operates at RB for Barca and France.He is very similar to our Timber in terms of skills and general ability, but as we already have White and Tomi who are comfortable at RB and RCB, our money would be better spent to strengthen our attack.