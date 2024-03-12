Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal’s fans to make the Emirates noisy against FC Porto

Mikel Arteta is calling on Arsenal fans to fill the Emirates with noise today as his team faces FC Porto in the Champions League.

The Gunners are gearing up for one of the toughest tests of their season in what is considered a season-defining game.

Having been defeated by Porto in the first leg in Portugal, Arsenal faces a challenging task, and the Portuguese side remains confident that they can either maintain or extend their lead in London to progress.

Porto has demonstrated mastery of the dark arts, a quality often crucial in European football, and they could employ such tactics at the Emirates once again.

Nevertheless, Arsenal holds the advantage of playing at home and can capitalise on it, especially with their fans expected to fill the stadium and create a vibrant and noisy atmosphere.

Arteta wants that and says, as quoted by The Sun:

“We need that noise. We need them playing every ball with us and we need that emotional control as well to understand that the game will go through certain phases.

“We have to be really intelligent to get what we want.

“It makes me want to go there and play. It’s the feeling that we have that it’s a joy to be part of this club and to be part of these games. It is going to be a great night.

“That’s the opportunity that we have. In front of our people, in our stadium. Bring your energy, bring your noise and let’s do it together.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have our work cut out in this game, but these players have a chance to make a name for themselves, and we back them to take it.

Since the start of this year, they have been on fire in the league, and we need them to transfer some of that form to the Champions League tonight.

