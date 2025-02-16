Mikel Arteta wants his players to be a threat in every situation

Arsenal secured a crucial victory against Leicester City after Mikel Merino came off the bench to score twice, sealing all three points for the Gunners. However, even before the Spaniard made his impact, Mikel Arteta’s side had been in fine form throughout the match.

Arsenal struck the bar twice and created several opportunities to take the lead, despite lacking a clinical edge in front of goal. Their attacking intent was evident, but their inability to convert early chances could have proved costly. In the past, Arsenal have been criticised for struggling to create or score goals from open play, and if they had failed to win this match, those same concerns would have resurfaced among critics and fans alike.

Fortunately, Merino’s introduction provided the breakthrough, ensuring that Arsenal’s dominance did not go unrewarded. Arteta was particularly pleased with his team’s attacking approach and the variety of threats they posed throughout the match. The Spaniard wants his side to maintain that level of intensity and continue to be a danger from all areas of the pitch.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta highlighted the numerous opportunities his team created and praised their ability to be a threat in different situations. He said:

“For sure, and if it had been earlier in the game, because Ethan puts the ball onto the crossbar and then the post, we have another massive chance arriving with Declan in the first half. It can be a set-piece, it can be in various ways, the team has a lot of capacities in open spaces. Today, we were really dangerous when we had the ability to run, and that’s what we need, that we are a threat in every situation.”

Arteta’s words reflect his desire for Arsenal to develop into a consistently attacking force, capable of breaking down defences in multiple ways. With several dangerous players at his disposal, he wants the team to sustain their aggressive approach and ensure that they always pose a threat to opponents.

The performance against Leicester demonstrated Arsenal’s attacking potential, but Arteta will be hoping for more ruthlessness in front of goal as the season progresses. If they can continue to create chances and improve their finishing, the Gunners will remain a formidable attacking side.