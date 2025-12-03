Mikel Arteta wants more from the Arsenal fans against Brentford

Arsenal approach every home fixture with the expectation that their supporters will demonstrate the depth of their commitment, and the players will once again look to the crowd for energy when they face Brentford tonight. The Bees are regarded as one of the most challenging opponents in the league, a side capable of troubling any team, and they represent the next obstacle Arsenal must clear in their pursuit of the title. Although Arsenal have enjoyed several strong months this season, their recent draw against Chelsea has sharpened their desire to return to winning ways as swiftly as possible.

Importance of Home Support

One of the decisive factors in Arsenal’s broader ambitions is their ability to secure victories at the Emirates. Maintaining a flawless or near-flawless home record would significantly enhance their chances of achieving success this term, making the role of the supporters all the more crucial. The club recognises that the atmosphere generated by the fans has the power to elevate performances and influence the momentum of demanding matches. As Brentford arrive in North London, the home crowd have another opportunity to demonstrate their appreciation for the efforts the players have shown in recent weeks and reinforce the unity that has contributed to Arsenal’s strong position.

Arteta’s Call for Unity and Energy

Mikel Arteta has repeatedly stressed the importance of collective purpose, emphasising that players, staff and supporters must operate in harmony if the team are to maintain their trajectory. Speaking via Arsenal Media, he explained, “You can always be more positive, especially when you play a different type of game. That’s where you have to lift the standards. The team, the fans and ourselves as well, with the way we’re going to play tomorrow, to lift everybody and make sure that we produce the same energy, atmosphere and positivity around the place.”

His message reflects the belief that success is not solely dependent on tactics or individual quality but also on the emotional connection between the team and its supporters. As Arsenal prepare for another significant test, the expectation is that the Emirates will once again provide the environment required to propel them towards victory.

