Mikel Arteta wants soon to be free agent Manchester City man

Arsenal has joined the race for Eric Garcia, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The defender is out of a contract at Manchester City at the end of this season, and he has told the Citizens that he wouldn’t be signing a new deal with them.

His lack of interest in continuing his City career has drawn the attention of other teams.

The leading team for his signature remains Barcelona, whom he left for the Etihad in 2017.

The Spaniards tried to sign him in the summer, but their financial limitations meant that they were unable to land him for a fee.

They are now hoping to get him for free in the summer, but Arsenal won’t make things easy for them.

The report says that Mikel Arteta was a major part of the player’s development at City, where he was an assistant manager before joining Arsenal.

He knows the defender well and wants to add him to his first team.

The Gunners aren’t the only side looking for his signature, with the report adding that PSG also wants to tempt him with a move to Paris.

Mauricio Pochettino knows about him from his stint in the Premier League and apparently also wants to manage him.