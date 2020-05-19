Mikel Arteta wants to keep Henrikh Mkhitaryan if he returns to Arsenal

A new report from Italy via Insidefutbol is claiming that Mikel Arteta is looking forward to working with Henrikh Mkhitaryan next season.

The Armenian has been on loan at AS Roma after Unai Emery declared that he was surplus to requirements.

He had struggled under the Spanish boss and was moved on to Roma on a season-long loan deal that cost the Italians £3 million.

After scoring six times and provided three assists in just 13 league games, Roma wants to make his loan deal permanent.

Both teams have been negotiating his transfer for the past couple of months and Roma have gone public with their desire to keep hold of the former Manchester United flop.

However, the report is claiming that Mikel Arteta will give him another chance to save his Arsenal career next season.

This is because the Spaniard isn’t guaranteed to make any major signing when the transfer window reopens, so he is considering keeping all his options.

He has earlier said that he would give the Armenian the chance to prove himself at the Emirates and he could just be forced to do that now due to the impact of the coronavirus on the club’s finances.