Mikel Arteta wants to make the most of Eze’s versatility

Mikel Arteta is determined to maximise the potential of every player in his squad, and one individual he is particularly excited about is Eberechi Eze.

The Englishman arrived at Arsenal at the start of this season and has already demonstrated impressive form, quickly establishing himself as a valuable asset. Arsenal identified him as possessing the ideal technical profile and moved decisively to secure his signature, intercepting a proposed transfer to Tottenham. His performances so far suggest that the decision has been entirely justified.

Eze has featured primarily on the left wing but was also deployed centrally in the number 10 role against Port Vale, where he delivered an excellent display. His versatility and creativity are attributes that Arteta believes can be further harnessed as the season develops.

Arteta on Unlocking Eze’s Potential

Speaking about Eze’s adaptability, Arteta expressed his enthusiasm for the player’s ability to operate across multiple attacking positions. As quoted by Arsenal Media, he explained:

“Yes (he is one of the most versatile attackers), and at the end, what we want to do with him is to get him in positions, in spaces, that he can create his magic moments and the difference in the team. Some of that will be from the wide areas, some of that will be from the right or left in relation to the opposition.”

Arteta’s comments highlight his intention to use Eze’s flexibility as a tactical advantage, ensuring that the forward is consistently placed in situations where he can influence matches decisively.

A Key Figure for the Season Ahead

Eze’s versatility is expected to make him one of the most heavily relied upon players in Arsenal’s current squad. His ability to adapt to different roles provides Arteta with greater options in attack, while his creativity ensures that he remains a constant threat to opponents.

As the season unfolds, the Gunners will look to Eze not only for moments of individual brilliance but also for his capacity to complement and elevate those around him. His growing influence confirms that he is on course to become one of the most important figures in Arsenal’s pursuit of success this campaign.

