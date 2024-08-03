Mikel Arteta wants to sign another Man City star but needs more money

Mikel Arteta spent at least three years as the assistant manager of Manchester City, and his playing style at Arsenal is notably influenced by his time there.

Having worked closely with Pep Guardiola, Arteta built strong relationships with many players at City, which facilitated the signings of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko for Arsenal.

The Gunners continue to be linked with moves for several City players and are expected to target more in the future.

The latest City star on Arsenal’s radar is Julian Alvarez, who recently expressed concerns about his lack of game time at the Etihad.

Alvarez often plays second fiddle to Erling Haaland, and the Argentinian forward might consider leaving City, having already won all the top club trophies with them.

A report in the Daily Mail claims Arteta has been monitoring Alvarez and would be ready to sign him if he decides to leave City. However, Arsenal would need to make some sales to afford the Argentinian attacker.

Alvarez is one of the finest attackers in the Premier League, and he knows how to score many goals, so we must fight to sign him if he is available.

