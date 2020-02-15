Mikel Arteta warned to expect a mass exodus of his stars next summer

Mikel Arteta could lose a good few big-name players reckons Paul Merson.
The former Arsenal star admits that the Gunners have gotten better since Mikel Arteta became their manager late last year. However, he reckons that with the Gunners struggling to finish in a Champions League position, most of their stars would want to leave at the end of the season.
The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Lacazette have been linked with moves away as the team struggles down the Premier League table and Merson warns Arteta to be prepared for them to leave because it could happen.
“Arsenal have improved under Mikel Arteta,” Merson said in his column for the Daily Star.
“The players are all working for him and it looks like there’s more harmony at the club.
“But I still think he’s going to have players wanting to leave at the end of the season, and I think Arsenal will want to get rid of a few.
“They need a clear-out, and he needs to build the spine of a team. All the top teams are strong down the middle. But Arsenal are not.”
Arsenal signed two players in the last transfer window, that seems to be just a temporary fix to their problems at the back and Mikel Arteta is expected to add more players next summer.
It is unclear if Arsenal would be forced to cash in on Aubameyang as he would have just a year left on his current deal at the end of the season.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
How is that a problem. Isn’t that what most fans want.
Every god damn week!!! Are they ever going to lose??!! And what a joke their goal being checked by VAR… they’re not called Livarpool for nowt, are they?! Argh!!!!! 😡
We call this league the best in the world and no one can lay a glove on Liverpool, they’ve won every game apart from one draw! They are a very good team but come on its getting ridiculous now, teams aren’t even trying anymore.. they’re beaten before they even get on the pitch 😳 so annoying Sue 😠
All I can say is they’ve got extremely lucky with some decisions and injuries, van dijk, Trent and Robertson haven’t been injured or missed any games in a long long time, if they had those 3 injured and missed a considerable amount of games they would become very ordinary
You’re right, Kev… very lucky with everything! And I believe teams are beaten before they’ve even kicked a ball… and on the odd chance they have of scoring, they try way too hard and scuff it or blaze it!!!! Never bloody happens to us!
It’s doing my head in 😂 I said the other day it’s boring as we’ve known for months who’s going to win it… and I was told “don’t be jealous now” 😳