Mikel Arteta was impressed with his team’s fine first-half display

Mikel Arteta has expressed his delight at Arsenal’s commanding first-half display in their victory over Burnley, praising his team’s composure, discipline, and attacking precision. The Gunners once again showed why they are among the most consistent sides in the Premier League this season, dominating from the outset and proving too strong for their opponents.

Arteta Impressed by Arsenal’s First-Half Control

Arsenal entered the match in outstanding form, but as Arteta has often emphasised, every fixture requires focus and consistency. Against Burnley, the Gunners were sharp from the start, moving the ball quickly and pressing with intensity. Their early dominance was rewarded as they scored twice within the first 35 minutes, setting the tone for a performance that combined attacking flair with defensive assurance.

Supporters wondered whether Arsenal could maintain their recent defensive record after taking an early lead, but the team managed the game effectively and secured another clean sheet. Arteta was particularly pleased with how his players executed the tactical plan during the first half, demonstrating both structure and adaptability.

Speaking after the match, he said via the BBC, “The first half was exceptional, we scored two goals and gave nothing away. That was the platform. We had to make a few changes and didn’t have that much control in the second half. Defending was exceptional again, we didn’t give anything. There is a reason they have lost one game in 18 months here, against Liverpool in the last second of the game.”

Maintaining High Standards

Arteta’s satisfaction with his side’s performance reflects the high standards he expects from his players. The first-half display showcased the balance between attacking intent and defensive discipline that has become the hallmark of his management. Even when control waned slightly in the second half, Arsenal’s defensive structure remained solid, ensuring that Burnley were unable to threaten meaningfully.

The result continues Arsenal’s impressive run of form and underlines their growing maturity as a team capable of managing different phases of a match. Arteta’s praise for both the attack and the defence highlights a complete performance built on teamwork, tactical intelligence, and consistency.

With each victory, Arsenal strengthen their position as title contenders, and performances like this show why Arteta believes his team are developing into one of the most well-rounded sides in English football.

