Mikel Arteta was not impressed with our defensive errors against Fulham

Before the Fulham draw, Arsenal had something to prove. They had to prove they could win convincingly, as their wins over Forest (2-1) and Palace (1-0) were too slim and unconvincing.

Considering they’ve consistently beaten the Cottagers, the belief was that Arsenal hosting Fulham at the Emirates would end with Arsenal winning convincingly with a huge goal margin. However, that was not the case; Arsenal drew 2-2 with Fulham.

After that game, Arteta wasn’t pleased with the many chances his boys wasted, telling the BBC, “Right from the beginning, we gave an incredible goal away. You make life really difficult for yourself, but the team reacted really well. We dominated the game and created countless chances and should have scored five, six, seven goals easily.

“When you have done the most difficult thing, which is to get back ahead against a team that is well organised, you have to defend your box from one corner. It is the only chance they have and you get punished. Yet still you get another two chances and don’t score – that is the story of the game. The amount of things we did to merit winning the game comfortably, we still end up with one point.

“We have this situation a thousand times in football [for the first goal]. We gave the ball away in a really dangerous area and it was a really cool finish. All three substitutes changed the game. Fabio [Vieira] was involved in everything we created and I am really happy with that, to see players with the ability to make and take chances with quality, the same with Eddie [Nketiah]. It is my fault that Fabio has not played more and today he gave me reasons to play him more.

“We have to show another level of commitment and desire and ‘over my dead body’. With 10 men, you cannot concede a goal.”

He is basically saying that the two goals we conceded were floppy and we should have taken more of our easy chances. In fact, it was an awful result, considering our domination.



Daniel O

