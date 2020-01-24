Mikel Arteta will be a great Arsenal manager claims former Gunner

Santi Cazorla backs Mikel Arteta to become a great manager at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta made the leap into management when he was appointed by Arsenal as Unai Emery’s successor late last year.

The appointment was met by disappointment in some quarters with some claiming that Arsenal is too big a team for him to start his career with.

He has, however, been impressive in that position as he has lost just one of his first seven games in charge.

Arsenal recently held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge despite being reduced to ten men before any of the sides scored a goal.

This was the highlight of Arteta’s time at the helm so far and Santi Cazorla believes that it is only the start and goes on to say that Arteta will be a successful manager at the Emirates.

Speaking to Goal, Cazorla said,

“Some say it’s a gamble for Arsenal to appoint him, but I believe it’s a reasonable challenge. He also worked as a coach under Pep Guardiola.

“I believe he can become a great coach.”

He added: “It’s not easy for any manager now to be like [Arsene] Wenger or [Sir Alex] Ferguson. I can’t anticipate how long he’ll stay at Arsenal, but I believe he can also make great career at Arsenal, and he’s a proper one for Arsenal. I hope Mikel leads Arsenal well.”

Cazorla left Arsenal following a battle with a long term injury, but he has been impressing for Villarreal in the Spanish top flight this season.