Mikel Arteta will have no problems working with Liverpool star

Darwin Nunez has faced significant criticism this season due to his inconsistent goal-scoring record at Liverpool.

The Uruguayan striker is undoubtedly a talented player, but his goal return has not been as prolific as expected. Despite this, he contributes in other ways when he plays, offering pace, physicality, and movement that help create opportunities for his teammates. Liverpool has continued to publicly support him, with their manager working to find ways to maximise his potential within the team.

While Nunez has had several standout performances, including crucial matches where his contributions have helped Liverpool maintain their push for the Premier League title, his inconsistency remains a concern. His overall campaign has been marked by as many frustrating moments as decisive ones, leading to speculation that the Reds could consider offloading him at the end of the season.

This uncertainty over his future has opened the door for other clubs to express interest in signing him, with Arsenal reportedly among the potential suitors. According to Fichajes, the Gunners are one of the teams keeping an eye on Nunez, with Mikel Arteta said to be open to working with the former Benfica forward despite his struggles at Liverpool.

Arteta has shown a willingness to take on underperforming players and help them rediscover their best form. His success in revitalising Martin Odegaard’s career at Arsenal stands as a prime example of this approach. However, not every struggling player can be turned around, and signing someone with Nunez’s inconsistency would represent a significant gamble.

Although there is a possibility that Nunez could improve under Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal must weigh the risks carefully. With the club aiming to strengthen their squad for another title challenge, they may be better off targeting a striker who can provide an immediate and reliable goal-scoring impact. Investing in a proven finisher might be a more secure route rather than taking a chance on a player who has yet to fully establish himself in the Premier League.