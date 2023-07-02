Mikel Arteta will have to learn how to rotate very quickly next season…

This transfer window has been kind to Mikel Arteta; he looks set to get what he requested. All indications suggest he has gotten his top Arsenal targets as I believe Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber were top of his list.

The trio, plus one or two other arrivals, make Arsenal a better squad, but even so, they give Arteta a major headache as they all will need game time. How will the Spaniard keep all of his players happy? A player’s happiness comes from playing.

In Arsenal’s attack, Arteta’s favorite picks could be Martinelli, Jesus, or Saka. That leaves Trossard, Nketiah, and Reiss-Nelson on the bench.

At midfield, it is being speculated that we can expect a Havertz, Odegaard, and Rice set-up. Smith-Rowe, Fabio Vieira, Lokonga, and the new mystery midfielder (tipped to join) could warm the bench.

At defense, Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba, and Timber (at right back) may start. But upon their starting, quality defensive options like Kiwior, White, Tomiyasu and Tierney (if he stays) would be relegated to the bench.

Summarily, Arteta has a risk of having unsatisfied players. Next season, he has no choice but to rotate his team, especially if we want to go far in all competitions. Everyone will need to stay match fit. Sometimes, bench Timber for White or even start White at center back. He may also have to sometimes rest Martinelli and Saka for Trossard and Nelson.

Saka’s form dropped towards the end of the season, probably due to fatigue At midfield, the new mystery central midfielder should be afforded game time. Smith-Rowe, who’s also dazzling in Euros U21, should be allowed to fight for a starting role. The Arsenal No. 10 is keen on battling for a starting spot, as he told The Sun Sport: “I see what happens, and obviously, it’s good for the club to add strength to the team.

“I feel like the additions we’re making are going to really help the team progress again.

“It’s really exciting, so hopefully, we can go one step further next season.

“Of course (it is extra competition with Havertz’s arrival), but this is football.

“You’ve just got to get on with it. I’ve got to keep working hard, and it’s healthy competition. I’ve got to keep fighting.”

Next season, Arteta ought to be ready to rotate his squad more. It may not only keep his squad happy, but it may also be how he introduced an element of surprise about his team, and now that he will have a host of talent on the bench, Arteta will have to learn how to keep them all fit and happy next season….

Sam P

