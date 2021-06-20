Mikel Arteta will have to see off Chelsea and Liverpool for La Liga forward

Chelsea and Liverpool are two Premier League clubs that Mikel Arteta has to beat if he want to sign Alexander Isak.

The Swedish striker has emerged as a top transfer target for the Gunners after he made a fine start to Euro 2020.

The Real Sociedad man was one of the top scorers in Spain last season as he helped his club with goals.

He took his fine form to the Euros where he has been a nuisance to the defences that the Swedish national team has faced.

The striker joined Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund and the Germans had a buy-back option for 30m euros.

AS says they have reached an agreement to terminate that option and that means the striker can now leave them for his release clause which stands at 70m euros.

The report says the Gunners are one of the teams looking to sign him, but it remains unclear if they can meet Sociedad’s asking price.

Arsenal could sell Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette this summer as both strikers are entering the last year of their current deals.

At 21, Isak has the potential to become better than them if he joins, but selling Nketiah and Lacazette is unlikely to raise enough money to buy him.