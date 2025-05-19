Mikel Arteta will miss the final game of the 2024/25 campaign

Mikel Arteta will miss the final game of the season when Arsenal travel to the south coast on Sunday. The manager will be absent for the clash against rock-bottom Southampton at St Mary’s due to a suspension. In the recent match against Newcastle, he received his third yellow card of the season, resulting in a one-game ban for the Spaniard. The booking could have been easily avoided, as Arteta was adjudged to have interrupted the game by playing the ball onto the pitch during a break in play. This incident occurred late in the game when Arsenal were leading, and the general consensus suggested it was an act of time-wasting.

Suspension comes with top four already secured

Although Arteta will be forced to watch from the stands, the absence is unlikely to have any major implications, given that Arsenal have already secured Champions League football. The Gunners’ win over Newcastle confirmed a top-four finish in their final home game of the campaign. It also restored some pride after suffering three defeats to the Magpies across all competitions this season.

That victory was ensured by a strong second-half performance, with Declan Rice opening the scoring just ten minutes after the restart. The result also leaves Arsenal virtually guaranteed to finish as Premier League runners-up, needing just one point from their final game or relying on Manchester City to drop points in their remaining two fixtures.

Attention turns to vital summer transfer business

With the season drawing to a close, attention at the club must now turn to preparations for the next campaign. This summer is shaping up to be one of the most significant in recent memory, with Arsenal planning to spend heavily in the transfer market.

Falling short for a third consecutive year has highlighted the need for reinforcements across multiple positions, particularly in attack. There is also a growing need to build greater squad depth, given the issues experienced with injuries and rotation this season. That lack of depth was a key reason the team struggled to maintain momentum in the Premier League while also competing in Europe.

Supporters will be hoping that business is completed early, allowing new signings to integrate fully ahead of what promises to be another challenging but exciting season.

