Mikel Arteta will need as much time as Jurgen Klopp to win a trophy

Mikel Arteta will not turn Arsenal around overnight.

Arsenal has started Mikel Arteta’s reign brightly and the club looks in better shape than they were when the season started.

They are struggling for wins now, but there is a feeling that things can only get better once the wins start to roll in.

There is also the danger of fans beginning to expect too much too soon from the manager and his players.

I believe that we can do great things with Arteta in the next few years, however, he has to be given time.

One thing that would count against Arteta is the fact that this is his first top managerial job. However, I believe that he finds himself in the same situation as Jurgen Klopp found at Liverpool and he should be given the same time to make the necessary changes.

To his credit, Klopp took a poor Liverpool side to two finals in his first season at Anfield, that may not happen under Arteta but he will still need time regardless.

The first reason why I think Arteta needs time is that he inherited a squad that has been poorly managed and like Klopp, will have to oversee the unlearning of some things.

I also believe that Arteta will eventually have to buy top players as Klopp has done recently, success will come to Arsenal, but it is not going to be instant.

Patience in football is a rare commodity these days and those that show patience, as Liverpool did with Klopp, will reap the benefits.

There will be ups and downs, that is the nature of football, it is when the downs happen that the club and fans will be tested but as long as everyone can see that something is starting to happen, however slowly, then hopefully the Spaniard will justify the patience shown in him.

An article by Ime