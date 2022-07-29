Mikel Arteta will not allow 22-year-old to leave on loan this season

Mikel Arteta has decided to keep Reiss Nelson at Arsenal and make him a member of his first team for this season.
The winger spent the last campaign on loan at Feyenoord, where he impressed for the Dutch side, and they reached the UEFA Conference League final.
He has returned to Arsenal from that loan spell, and the Gunners are to decide on his future.
Considering that they have added even more players to their squad in this transfer window, Nelson could still struggle to play, and another loan move should be the smartest thing.
However, The Athletic reports that Arteta wants him to be a part of the Arsenal squad for this campaign.
They would need him as the Gunners look to challenge for multiple trophies.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Nelson did well on loan in the last campaign, and he should get a chance to make the team at the Emirates this term.
We need all the players we can get so that we can challenge in different competitions.
Nelson would be helpful, but if we do not use him in the first half of the season, we must allow him to leave the Emirates on loan in the second half.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
I think that makes sense. And would give us three options on the left. Martinelli/ESR/Nelson. There’s no harm in keeping him here either with a low salary, and minimal transfer value, which can really only go up at this point honestly. Hopefully he can chip in this season.
I agree @RSH
There’s a good player in there and like you said good cover along the front line ,with EL rotation will be key .
Good decision if true
With 5 subs there should be opportunities to get some game time.
Also, maybe they learned from the injuries after decimating the squad in January. Better safe than sorry, and the injuries and small squad hurt us ending last season’s final run of games.
We will need the players if we have deep runs in both domestic cup competitions, and with PL and Europa league it’s smart planning.
Arteta must see improvement in Nelson, and I’m going into this season positive.
We have a deeper squad and better quality, a hunger after choking away 4th, and a real togetherness to accomplish something; from Edu & Arteta down to the players.
Nelson has obvious talent that for whatever reson he has struggled to prove to all, except on odd occasions . I hope he does stay and think he will and agree with MA, if Nelson stays to add to our squad.
That being said though, I believe he is staying mainly because we could not get any realistic bid as to his REAL worth , from any club at all. He is plainly NOT deadwood nor dross(to borrow Kens oft used expressions).
Nelson is bright kid and i expect arteta will unlock those bullets in him as we normies can observe he does’nt joke with youngsters,especially hale enders.saka,ESR,martinelli,Nketiah and upcoming patino and walters.i’m confident nelson will come good.