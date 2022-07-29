Mikel Arteta will not allow 22-year-old to leave on loan this season

Mikel Arteta has decided to keep Reiss Nelson at Arsenal and make him a member of his first team for this season.

The winger spent the last campaign on loan at Feyenoord, where he impressed for the Dutch side, and they reached the UEFA Conference League final.

He has returned to Arsenal from that loan spell, and the Gunners are to decide on his future.

Considering that they have added even more players to their squad in this transfer window, Nelson could still struggle to play, and another loan move should be the smartest thing.

However, The Athletic reports that Arteta wants him to be a part of the Arsenal squad for this campaign.

They would need him as the Gunners look to challenge for multiple trophies.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson did well on loan in the last campaign, and he should get a chance to make the team at the Emirates this term.

We need all the players we can get so that we can challenge in different competitions.

Nelson would be helpful, but if we do not use him in the first half of the season, we must allow him to leave the Emirates on loan in the second half.