Mikel Arteta will not be sacked despite today’s result

Fabrizio Romano insists that Arsenal Football Club has already made the decision to stick with Mikel Arteta into the new season, despite today’s result against Brighton.

The Gunners are currently ninth in the Premier League table, with a finish inside the top seven needed to earn a place in Europe.

We sit just one point behind both Tottenham and Everton at present, although both sides have tough opposition in front of them today. Spurs have a tough trip to Champions League hopefuls Leicester City, whilst the Toffees have to take on Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad to close out their campaigns.

Arsenal however appear to have made the decision not part ways with their current manager Arteta regardless of what happens today, a decision that may shock some who are furious with how their season has played out.

The team has been wholly inconsistent throughout, while their disastrous form before Christmas saw them drop into touch of the relegation zone.

Since Christmas however, we have the second-most points in the division, although that hasn’t come without the odd hiccup.

We will now go into today’s match on the back of four straight wins, something we haven’t done since the start of the 2018-19 season, and while that form could see us climb into European competition at the death, there has been little to be happy about the way things have played out.

Fabrizio Romano told his column at Benchwarmers that he insists that the manager’s job is safe however, regardless of the fact that we could end up finishing tenth in the division today.

Can the club really shrug off a ninth or tenth place finish in the Premier League?

Patrick