Mikel Arteta will reportedly have less than £40 million to spend in the summer

Arsenal’s summer spending is set to be on the low side as the Gunners look to rebuild their team amid a financial crisis reports the Mirror.

The Gunners have been one of the worst-hit teams following the suspension of football and they will still lose more money if the season is completed behind closed doors, and that would affect their summer spending.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for several players ahead of the next transfer window. However, they would be priced out of most deals because of their tight budget.

The club has reportedly told their staff that there would be no mega-money arrival this summer, so they can rule out moves for the likes of Thomas Partey who would cost them over £40 million to sign.

However, the club is looking to raise funds from player sales as the team expects to show some of their players the exit door.

One player that might leave and help them finance a move for other stars would be Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The club captain may be sold if he decided against signing a new deal and he could net the Gunners around £30 million claims the same report.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is also set to leave, and Arsenal wants £10 million for the Armenian. If both players are sold, then the Gunners could have a busy summer with at least one major transfer. If that doesn’t happen, Arteta will reportedly spend well below £40 million maintains the Mirror.