Mikel Arteta will select Alexandre Lacazette on more than just goals in games

Mikel Arteta dismisses the notion that Alexandre Lacazette would start against Manchester City because he scored in his last game.

Arsenal fans have been impressed by Alexandre Lacazette’s reaction to being dropped to the bench after he scored the winning goal against West Ham the last time out.

The Frenchman has been benched for Eddie Nketiah in the last few league games and he has taken his new position in the team in good faith.

He scored the winning goal for Arsenal against Olympiacos in the Europa League as well and some fans have been calling for him to be returned to the starting XI.

Mikel Arteta also admitted that Lacazette’s form is forcing him to think about starting the Frenchman, and the attacker claims that he is working hard to get the manager thinking about himself as well.

Fans expect Lacazette to be back in the starting XI against Manchester City after Eddie Nketiah struggled against West Ham, but Arteta has claimed that he won’t start the attacker just because he scored in that game.

He said as quoted by Arsenal.com: “It’s not because of the fact he scored, it’s because of the way he trains every day. The way he’s trying, the way he played even when he wasn’t scoring. He’s always at his best, training, his attitude is top. The same with the others so they all have a chance.”

Arsenal will be hoping to get a shock win over City and boost their hopes of qualifying for European competition next season.