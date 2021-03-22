Mikel Arteta’s 51 game record compared to that of Unai Emery

Mikel Arteta was considered a better manager compared to Unai Emery when the Gunners appointed him.

The former midfielder had no experience managing a senior team before the Gunners made him their latest boss.

He replaced Emery who had led the Gunners to the final of the Europa League and has won trophies in Spain and France.

The Spaniard was at Arsenal for around 18 months when the club decided to end his contract early.

With Arteta, they are looking at a long-term rebuild of the team and there has been ups and downs, but none has seen him get close to being sacked.

Emery had his Arsenal record compared to that of Arteta by The Sun after 51 games and Arteta still has some way to go to catch him.

Most Arsenal fans consider Emery a major flop, but his record betters that of their current boss.

In 51 league games, Emery collected 88 points from 25 wins, 13 draws and 13 losses.

Arteta has managed the Gunners in 49 league matches and has 75 points to his name from 21 wins, 12 draws and 16 losses.

The club will continue to back him, but that decision makes it look like there was an agenda against Emery because they could have also given him more time instead.