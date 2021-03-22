Mikel Arteta’s 51 game record compared to that of Unai Emery

Mikel Arteta was considered a better manager compared to Unai Emery when the Gunners appointed him.
The former midfielder had no experience managing a senior team before the Gunners made him their latest boss.
He replaced Emery who had led the Gunners to the final of the Europa League and has won trophies in Spain and France.
The Spaniard was at Arsenal for around 18 months when the club decided to end his contract early.
With Arteta, they are looking at a long-term rebuild of the team and there has been ups and downs, but none has seen him get close to being sacked.
Emery had his Arsenal record compared to that of Arteta by The Sun after 51 games and Arteta still has some way to go to catch him.
Most Arsenal fans consider Emery a major flop, but his record betters that of their current boss.
In 51 league games, Emery collected 88 points from 25 wins, 13 draws and 13 losses.
Arteta has managed the Gunners in 49 league matches and has 75 points to his name from 21 wins, 12 draws and 16 losses.
The club will continue to back him, but that decision makes it look like there was an agenda against Emery because they could have also given him more time instead.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Emery was a flop and he had a far worse squad than Arteta. I dont try to gloss over things, we are underachieving by a huge margin and it is scary the damage that is being done at the moment. Some still say we are in the right hans but how they come to that is confusing.
Both men are “tinker men” and tend to prefer negative, counter-attacking football as opposed to direct attacking football.
I think both of their preferences are opposed to what we have come to associate with Arsenal; direct attacking football. They also like very structured, scripted movement and passing rather than allowing players a bit more freedom and trusting in their strengths and talents.
We also see where they position players based on what they “think” is best, as opposed to analyzing a players strengths and weaknesses and positioning based on those dynamics.
For example, Tireney as a LCB, Pepe on the right, Saka on the left and Auba on the right, Laca as a 10, to name a few examples.
They tend to go with their tactics and THEN put square pegs in round holes, rather than looking at strengths and weaknesses of the players and THEN designing their tactics.
Emery was bad. I believe many Arsenal More Arsenal Fans might have had heart attack during his reign. Opposition team were having 20+ shots against us. Poor strategy. Inshort wartford had 25+ shot against us. Spurs, Saint, Liverpool and many others had like 20+ shots against us. Our style of play was horrible.
After much digging I got the stat of shot faced under Emery
Newcastle 9
Burnley 18
Liverpool 25
Spurs 13
Watford 31
Villa 14
United 16
Bournemouth 10
Sheffield 8
Palace 10
Wolves 25
Leceister 25
Saints 20
Arsenal faced more shots than any team in all of Europe top 5 league.
Arsenal had faced 96 shots this season, more than any other side in the PL, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1 & the Bundesliga.
Lolz. Good Riddance