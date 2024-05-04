Mikel Arteta’s confirmed Arsenal team to face Bournemouth – Trossard starts

So Arsenal are having yet another World Cup Final at the Emirates today with the visit of Bournemouth, and I am fully expecting Mikel Arteta to carry on playing his very best team, and right now he has incredibly got a full squad to choose from.
As the Boss said about the team news: “Yes, everybody is fit and available so now it’s a headache to make the right selection. Good headache.”
With that in mind, this is the way I expect to see us line-up today. In goal, David Raya retains his position with confidence despite his howler at Spurs.
In defense, a probable back four includes White, Saliba, Gabriel, and Tomiyasu. The Japan star’s solid performance likely earns him another start. Gabriel and Saliba are a given. I would only expect Timber to get a run out if we have a healthy lead near the end.
The midfield trio may consist of Odegaard, Partey and Rice for extra stability against the in-form Cherries.
But, enough of my idle speculation, it is time for us to see exactly who Arteta has chosen to enable us to keep the pressure on Man City…..
Unchanged from last week's win in the north London derby
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 4, 2024
An unchanged team as expected. Surprised that Timber is not on the bench though.
Have already buckled my seat belt, and would give anything for another classic as in the last fixture
One thing for sure, if push comes to shove, the sixth goal won’t be scored in an empty stadium
Come on boys, have a great game
Looking Forward to this
I like the Line-up
COYG
Unlike the Blues and Spuds, the Cherries would most likely park the bus to wait for a smashing time
It’d be interesting to see whether the Gunners have improved their creativity or not, when playing against such cagey and ultra-defensive team
Hopefully we’ll see another set-piece magic and Wolves’ victory or draw against Man Sheikhy
Didn’t try score within about 10 seconds from the kick off last time?
Bournemouth would likely sit and wait when they play against top five teams in EPL
Gai, It is a must win for Arsenal. Even if Cherries park the bus our Boys have learned to win in various ways.
Realistically it’s a win for City because Wolves aren’t inform and they are less effective without Pedro Neto. But then anything can happen in football.
If we don’t win today, we don’t deserve to be EPL champion
Congratulations to David Raya on winning the Golden Glove. He has kept 14 clean sheets this season. His nearest challenger was Pickford of Everton but by letting a goal against Luton yesterday, the most Pickford can do is to equal Raya. No doubt, Raya winning the Golden Glove is also a tribute to our strong defence which has been exceptional this season.
We need to push City to the end and hope someone lends a helping hand.
Not gonna be an easy match as Bournemouth are one of the most in form team. My biggest fear is City dropping pts then trashing spurs to beat us on goal diff.
I hope when when get partey replacement, we get someone solid and technical. The no 4 role is far too important to ignore these days
Fantastic line up, now let’s show it on the pitch and bag the much needed 3 points. Could also like to appreciate the medical team , it’s been a better and lesser injury list throughout the season.
We have started very strongly
We need to keep this up now
We need big win today
Why that’s not red card
Such a high boot and dangerous tackle
Corrupt refereeing as usual
Was that a corrupt referee who gave us the penalty?
He couldn’t not give it.
The studs up tackle on Saka’s knee? I thought that should have been at least a yellow. In days gone by Xhaka would have seen a straight red for that!
Well done with the 14th minute applause. RIP Daniel.
Agreed
We have done everything but score
Dominating despite facing 11 + refs n var. Shambolic refeering display up till now.
Agreed Bournemouth should have been down to 10 men
This is the type of match that needs Jesus
Someone that can work in tight spaces
Just like he did against Bayern
We need to score asap
Slowly and gradually pressure will increase on us if we are not scoring
For heaven’s sake, we need a bulldozer to get through
I am not sure
Havertz do have a habit of diving
He does dive but there was contact and these are nearly always given.
Yes but I believe Havertz initiated the contact by dragging trailing leg
Nevertheless I won’t mind these kinds of goals at this stage of campaign
I personally don’t think these should be penalties but its always given.
Contact was from Havertz moving his leg to get the contact. Happy for the goal but that is going to make a lot of noise.
Done…GOAL. 😂😂😂
We needed that after all the possession
A shame that there was a suggestion that KH was the master of the dark art of cheating
This is shaping up nicely into another classic
The big German starts this one with a bang, was a little surprised he didn’t get up and take it himself
Bournemouth miraculously blocked our shots. Christie should’ve gotten a red card, at least a yellow one
Havertz’s off-the-ball movements were great
How that was not referred to the screen only VAR officials know. Hope this won’t affect in future games. Clear dive by Kai.
What? He did go down easily, but there was a clear contact and a very obvious penalty.
Does any contact mean there is a foul
It was an attempted sliding tackle, in that case, almost every contact made before touching the ball is a foul.
It’s not a dive. It’s just being clever to get contact. A dive is when there is no contact at all
Rubbish….it was a de-facto foul.
Saka could have taken a touch there
Rice has been terrific today
So many times he has won the ball for us
His defensive capability is amazing
Bournemouth have started play now
We are not dominating the way we were
I hope we will score 2nd goal before Bournemouth scores, If they gonna
Bournemouth have upped their game
We need another goal. This is getting tense!
Ask n u shall receive
Thus referee is giv8out yellow cards like confetti to us, seems like they have to butcher us for him to give one to them.
Havertz is playing like a genius!
That’s why arteta loves him football intelligence off the chart. Same reason he loved xhaka.
Over the course of the season, my opinion has completely changed about Havertz. What a brilliant performance today and improving game by game ❤️🤍
Thank god!
Phew!
Well done Rice and Trossard
Perfect 2 0
Trossard always popping up with a goal nowadays. Not a good game but so effective.
But I think Rice should be MOM
Rice, odeggard or havertz with Rice slightly ahead.
I go with that Ackshay
And Raya strikes again..
Why is that not a goal for Bournemouth? Not complaining though!
Because David Coote is my mate lol
Yep by being fouled
Barely tbh.
It looks light but as someone who been a keeper even a light nudge or push just when you’re about to go airborne can destabilise. Correct decision.
He was fouled.
What a beauty and what a shame he was offside
Actually Havertz denied Gabriel that sweet goal
You’re right. My mistake