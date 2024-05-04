Mikel Arteta’s confirmed Arsenal team to face Bournemouth – Trossard starts

So Arsenal are having yet another World Cup Final at the Emirates today with the visit of Bournemouth, and I am fully expecting Mikel Arteta to carry on playing his very best team, and right now he has incredibly got a full squad to choose from.

As the Boss said about the team news: “Yes, everybody is fit and available so now it’s a headache to make the right selection. Good headache.”

With that in mind, this is the way I expect to see us line-up today. In goal, David Raya retains his position with confidence despite his howler at Spurs.

In defense, a probable back four includes White, Saliba, Gabriel, and Tomiyasu. The Japan star’s solid performance likely earns him another start. Gabriel and Saliba are a given. I would only expect Timber to get a run out if we have a healthy lead near the end.

The midfield trio may consist of Odegaard, Partey and Rice for extra stability against the in-form Cherries.

But, enough of my idle speculation, it is time for us to see exactly who Arteta has chosen to enable us to keep the pressure on Man City…..