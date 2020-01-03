Mikel Arteta’s man-management is key to Arsenal rising up the table

Mikel Arteta has got the players responding positively and a major reason is his man-management skills.

Arsenal is playing far better now than they have for a long time ever since Mikel Arteta became the club’s new permanent manager.

The Spaniard has improved the mood around the club and credit also has to go to him for the renewed hunger in the players.

I believe that Arsenal have made the right decision to name Arteta as their new boss and I am excited about the changes that he will bring.

It seems to me that the key to the new spirit around the Emirates is the personal relationship between Arteta and his players.

When I reminisce on Mesut Ozil’s performance against Manchester United, I am even more impressed by how he was willing to run for the entire duration of the game.

This was the same Ozil who was too lazy to put in a proper shift for Unai Emery and even Freddie Ljungberg.

Arteta may have been at the helm for only a matter of weeks but it is obvious that the Spaniard has great man-management skills.

He is also set to persuade Granit Xhaka to remain at the Emirates and that will be another major event that we can attribute to his man-management.

When you have a great individual relationship with your players, that makes it easier for them to follow your instruction and want to give that extra for you.

This is not a knee jerk reaction to a solitary win but a reflection of the improvement in attitudes in three consecutive games.

You really do not need to be a rocket scientist to see the difference that Arteta has already made from the very same players that were so lacklustre under previous managers.

