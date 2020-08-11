Mikel Arteta’s mind on midfielders recruitment revealed

Arsenal has hatched a plan that will see them land both Dani Ceballos and Thomas Partey in this transfer window.

The Gunners had a fine end to the just-concluded season and they will want to have an even better campaign next season.

They have identified positions in their team that need to be improved on, and one of them is their midfield.

One player that they have been targeting for a long time now is Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian is Mikel Arteta’s top target ahead of next season, but his good form has made him a big fish to catch.

Apart from facing competition from other top European teams for his signature, they have also been told that they will have to pay his 50m Euro release clause to be able to land him. This is something the Gunners will struggle to do.

The Athletic has given an update on the progress being made in terms of landing a new midfielder, and they claim that Arteta wants to sign Dani Ceballos on loan this summer so that he can keep funds available for the transfer of Partey.

It claims that the Gunners want to sign Ceballos permanently, but they will struggle to fund a move for another midfielder so they want to ask Madrid for another loan deal and then see if they can afford to sign him permanently in the next transfer window.