Mikel Arteta’s opinion of Philippe Coutinho revealed

Arsenal has recently been linked with a move for Philippe Coutinho as the Brazilian is set to depart Barcelona this summer.

Coutinho has struggled since he left Liverpool for Barca in 2018 and the Spaniards sent him on loan to Bayern Munich this season.

He hasn’t impressed the Germans enough to make the move permanent, and they have confirmed that they won’t take up the option of making his move permanent.

He has now been linked with a summer move to Arsenal with reports claiming that the Gunners will open talks with his agent over a summer move.

Mirror Sport has now revealed that Coutinho was offered to Manchester City when Mikel Arteta was still assistant manager of the Citizens.

Pep Guardiola turned down the player because he didn’t think that Coutinho has a lot to offer his side. However, the report claims that Arteta didn’t agree with his boss.

Arteta is reportedly of the view that Coutinho still has a lot to offer as a footballer, and the Spaniard would be delighted to take him to Arsenal.

Arsenal has struggled to create chances from their midfield this season and the signing of Coutinho could bring more creativity into the team.